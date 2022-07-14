Andhra Pradesh

Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Flood water being discharged at Spillway of Polavaram project site in West Godavari district on Wednesday.

2. Principal secretary (health) M.T. Krishna Babu will be presenting awards to best performers in the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

3. CPI(M) Polit Bureau member B.V. Raghavulu to address press conference

4 . The State BJP will organise protests across the State against the alleged diversion of rice supplied by the Central government under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana 

