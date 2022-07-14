Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today
Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on July 14
2. Principal secretary (health) M.T. Krishna Babu will be presenting awards to best performers in the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission
3. CPI(M) Polit Bureau member B.V. Raghavulu to address press conference
4 . The State BJP will organise protests across the State against the alleged diversion of rice supplied by the Central government under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.