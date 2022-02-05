Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for today

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on February, 05, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today.

1.The Group of Ministers and leaders of Pay Revision Commission (PRC) struggle committee are scheduled to meet this afternoon to discuss the way forward on the implementation of revised pay scales. Whether the deadlock on the manner in which the salaries are calculated will be broken or the employees will go on strike from February 6 midnight in the event of failure of the fresh round of negotiations remains to be seen.

2.In the run-up to the proposed strike, the APSRTC employees unions are going to stage protests in depots across the State today. The management has been trying to persuade the employees not to participate in the strike but they are determined to go ahead citing clauses detrimental to their interests in the new PRC.

3.The State BJP’s core committee which met virtually last night decided to take various issues, particularly the trouble brewing on the PRC front to the Governor’s notice.

4.Former CM N. Kiran Kumar Reddy is visiting his native constituency in Chittoor district after a long time amidst speculation on the course his political career is likely to take.

5.The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation is organising its council meeting on February 11. The corporation is giving final touches to its budget which is expected to be placed before the council for approval. Meanwhile corporators from the opposition parties are mulling to protest against garbage collection charges from the people.

6.Though the number of Covid cases continues to decline, the number of active ones remains high in view of the poor recovery rate in south coastal Andhra Pradesh. The vaccine drive has gotten a good response from the public with a majority of the eligible persons taking the jab.