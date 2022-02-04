Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for today

A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court building at Nelapadu village.

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on February, 04, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today.

1.Andhra Pradesh High Court is to hear arguements in the three capitals issue. Government to continue its arguments on the three capitals cases in the High Court. It is a final hearing on the matter and going to be a protracted one given the high stakes involved, especially the interests of a huge number of farmers who gave their lands.

2. AP Kapu Welfare Corporation chairman A. Seshu to address press conference in Vijayawada.

3. AP Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma holding a virtual meeting with school managements, NGOs and other stakeholders on awareness about sexual harassment of children.

4. Apollo Cancer Centre, Vizag to hold a virtual interactive session with experts on the occasion of World Cancer Day.