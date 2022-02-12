Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for today

Here are the key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on February 12, 2022

1. State DGP Gautam Sawang to address the media on ganja smuggling and destruction of two lakh kilos of the narcotic substance atAnakapalli in Visakhapatnam district.

2. Federation of AP Teachers’ Organisations has called for a round table to decide the plan of action on the proposed agitation for achievement of key demands on Pay Revision.

3. Dubai Expo: Top officials to take part in event showcasing investment opportunities in the State.

4. CREDAI-Visakhapatnam to hold a press meet on rising prices of steel, cement and other materials, shortage of sand and the proposed hike in registration charges.

5. The relay hunger strikes being organised to save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from privatisation will complete one year today.

6. Over 50,000 people are expected to attend ‘Kamma Sigadam Jatara’ in Srikakulam district today. Many families skip Sankranti celebrations and invite relatives and friends for this festival being celebrated for the last 350 years.

7. AIDWA and SFI demonstration on politics over Hijab, in Anantapur.

8. Kalyanotsav was performed at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in the early hours of Saturday at Antarvedi.

9. Jana Sena Party’s Political Affairs Committee to meet to today in Kakinada.