- President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate ₹45 crore developmental works up under the Pilgrim Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme at Srisailam in Nandyal district
- Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy review on land resurvey project.
- Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath to launch Reliance Jio 5G services in Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.
- BJP State president Somu Veerraju and other leaders to stage a 48-hour demonstration in Guntur in protest against the government’s anti-Dalit policies.
- Bharat Rashtra Samithi representative G. Ramakrishna Yadav press meet to announce joining of 500 workers into the party in Visakhapatnam
- BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao press conference in Visakhapatnam
