April 01, 2024 09:14 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

Here are the important developments in Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Siddam public meet in Sri Sathya Sai district. To hold face-to-face interaction with Muslim minorities at Kadiri.

Police warn of severe action if any person posts insulting comments on social media groups.

East Coast Railway has announced the extension of weekend special trains to Tirupati, Secunderabad, Bengaluru and Kurnool in view of the summer rush.

