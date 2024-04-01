  • CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Siddam public meet in Sri Sathya Sai district. To hold face-to-face interaction with Muslim minorities at Kadiri.
  • Police warn of severe action if any person posts insulting comments on social media groups.
  • East Coast Railway has announced the extension of weekend special trains to Tirupati, Secunderabad, Bengaluru and Kurnool in view of the summer rush.