Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the dayJuly 02, 2022 10:08 IST
Here is the list of news developments to look out from Telangana today
- DRDO Chairman Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy to inaugurate the Innovation, Science and Technology Foundation in Tirupati. He will also attend a program at Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam.
- BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy to address a press conference.
- Left parties are staging protests across the State against the increase in RTC fares.
- Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan to address a meeting of the party’s women wing.
