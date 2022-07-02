Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day

Bharatiya Janata Party State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy addressing a press conference at the party office, in Vijayawada. File | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

July 02, 2022 10:08 IST

Here is the list of news developments to look out from Telangana today

DRDO Chairman Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy to inaugurate the Innovation, Science and Technology Foundation in Tirupati. He will also attend a program at Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam. BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy to address a press conference. Left parties are staging protests across the State against the increase in RTC fares. Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan to address a meeting of the party’s women wing. Read more news from Andhra Pradesh here.