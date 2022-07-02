  1. DRDO Chairman Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy to inaugurate the Innovation, Science and Technology Foundation in Tirupati. He will also attend a program at Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam.
  2. BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy to address a press conference.
  3. Left parties are staging protests across the State against the increase in RTC fares.
  4. Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan to address a meeting of the party’s women wing.