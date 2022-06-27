Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day

Key news developments to watch out from Andhra Pradesh on June 27, 2022

1. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to credit financial assistance under Amma Vodi scheme into the bank accounts of mothers of students of Classes 1 to Intermediate in Srikakulam district. The scheme is meant for fee reimbursement

2. IT and Industry Minister Gudivada Amarnath says that the State government is focussing on port-based development, pharma and green energy. In an interview to The Hindu, he spoke about various upcoming projects in the State

3. Andhra Medical College to celebrate its centenary in July. A peep into the history of the medical college

4. Students to take out a rally at Bhimavaram to mark the 125th birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju at Bhimavaram

5. NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao to flag off a rally as part of Alluri Sitharama Raju birth anniversary celebrations. Students will display a 125-feet long National Flag at IGMC stadium in Vijayawada.

