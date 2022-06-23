Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day

June 23, 2022

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to declare open and lay the foundation stone for industrial projects in the Srikalahasti constituency of Tirupati district; he will also participate in the consecration of Vakula Matha temple on the outskirts of Tirupati The by-election for the Atmakur Assembly constituency is being held today. Mekapati Vikram Reddy, the younger brother of Mekapati Goutham Reddy whose death necessitated the by-poll, and the BJP’s G. Bharat Kumar Yadav are the main candidates. National Education Policy Committee Chairman Dr. K Kasturirangan to deliver an address at Sri Venkateswara University convocation, over 26,000 graduates to receive their degrees at the combined event for five convocations. Volvo to launch the world’s first green casting in partnership with Brakes India at the latter plant in Naidupet in Tirupati district, Volvo group President and Managing Director Kamal Bali and Brakes India Managing Director Sriram Viji to take part. TDP general secretary Nara lokesh to visit Palnadu. Greater Visakhapatnam municipal commissioner G. Lakshmisha to conduct a press conference regarding seasonal diseases being reported and steps taken to curb the menace. Read more news from Andhra Pradesh here.



