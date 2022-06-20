Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day
- Police have sounded alert and deployed forces across the State in view of the call for a Bharat bandh given by various organisations in protest against the Agnipath scheme.
- High Court to hear a PIL that challenged the action of the government in not re-constituting the State Finance Commission even after the expiry of its five-year term.
- Public sector organisations’ protection committee has called a press meeting on the privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant.
- Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy to address a press conference.
