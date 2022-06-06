  1. BJP national president J.P. Nadda and Union Minister V. Muraleedharan to address a meeting of the party's Shakti Kendras and a gathering of intellectuals in the evening.
  2. Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana to release SSC examination results
  3. Curtain-raiser on the inauguration of Jindal company's waste-to-energy plant at Naidupet.
  4. Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth to address a press conference.
  5. Women Development & Child Welfare Department Principal Secretary A.R. Anuradha to inaugurate a ‘Workshop on Child Friendly Villages’.
  6. Webcasting of the launch of the Income Tax Department's Iconic Week by PM Narendra Modi as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
  7. AP Girijana Sangham holding a rally in Srikakulam, asking the government to sanction ITDA to the new district as the existing one at Sithampet had gone to Parvatipuram district.