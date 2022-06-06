Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day
- BJP national president J.P. Nadda and Union Minister V. Muraleedharan to address a meeting of the party's Shakti Kendras and a gathering of intellectuals in the evening.
- Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana to release SSC examination results
- Curtain-raiser on the inauguration of Jindal company's waste-to-energy plant at Naidupet.
- Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth to address a press conference.
- Women Development & Child Welfare Department Principal Secretary A.R. Anuradha to inaugurate a ‘Workshop on Child Friendly Villages’.
- Webcasting of the launch of the Income Tax Department's Iconic Week by PM Narendra Modi as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
- AP Girijana Sangham holding a rally in Srikakulam, asking the government to sanction ITDA to the new district as the existing one at Sithampet had gone to Parvatipuram district.
