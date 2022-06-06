Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day

The Hindu Bureau June 06, 2022 11:31 IST

Officials reviewing the arrangements for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the Jindal Waste to Energy Plant at Naidupet, near Guntur | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

BJP national president J.P. Nadda and Union Minister V. Muraleedharan to address a meeting of the party's Shakti Kendras and a gathering of intellectuals in the evening. Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana to release SSC examination results Curtain-raiser on the inauguration of Jindal company's waste-to-energy plant at Naidupet. Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth to address a press conference. Women Development & Child Welfare Department Principal Secretary A.R. Anuradha to inaugurate a ‘Workshop on Child Friendly Villages’. Webcasting of the launch of the Income Tax Department's Iconic Week by PM Narendra Modi as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. AP Girijana Sangham holding a rally in Srikakulam, asking the government to sanction ITDA to the new district as the existing one at Sithampet had gone to Parvatipuram district. Read more news from Andhra Pradesh here.



