The Hindu Bureau May 29, 2022 10:14 IST

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan is inaugurating a cardiology summit being organised by Ramesh Hospitals | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Key news developments to look out for from Andhra Pradesh today

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan is inaugurating a cardiology summit being organised by Ramesh Hospitals. He will be felicitating three noted cardiologists on the occasion. Seventeen Ministers belonging to the Backward Classes, SCs, STs and minorities will be addressing public meetings at Nandyal, Kurnool and Anantapur as part of the ‘Samajika Nyaya Bheri’ campaign which is intended to take the ruling party closer to people by laying renewed focus on various welfare schemes. BJP is organising a fortnight-long program from May 30 marking the completion of eight years of the Modi government. The Congress party is organising a round table on violence that broke out at Konaseema a few days ago over the naming of the district after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The party leaders are going to submit a memorandum to Governor on the incident. Insurance Corporation Employees’ Union seminar on ‘Public sector insurance industry – Our task’. Read more news from Andhra Pradesh here.



