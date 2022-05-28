Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on May 28, 2022

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on May 28, 2022

1. YSR Congress Party’s “Samajika Nyaya Bheri” bus yatra to enter Guntur and Vijayawada today.

2. Second day of TDP’s annual party meet Mahanadu conclave at Ongole.

3. Minister for Irrigation Ambati Rambabu will address the media at party’s central office in Tadepalle.

4. Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement R.K. Roja to address a press meet at Tirupati.

5. Four of a family die in Shettur mandal of Sri Sathya Sai District following collapse of a house due to LPG cylinder blast in Sri Satya Sai district.

6. Rythu Sangham State conference in Anantapur