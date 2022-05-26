Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on May 26, 2022

1. Seventeen Ministers belonging to the Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes and Tribes are going to reach out to the masses as part of a Samajika Nyayabheri bus yatra which is starting in Srikakulam district today. The tour is aimed at highlighting the government’s welfare agenda and giving a retort to the criticism of its alleged failures

2. TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu to participate in a bike rally from TDP office near Mangalagiri on the eve of Mahanadu

3. Police deployment continues in Konaseema keeping in view the likelihood of resumption of protests against renaming the district as ‘Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district’

4. Congress to organise Chalo Amalapuram rally to condemn violence in Konaseema