Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh to look out for

The construction of spillway facility at Polavaram irrigation project completed in Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: BY ARRAGEMENT

1. V. Sriram, advisor to Jal Shakti Minister and Polavaram Project Authority CEO J. Chandrasekhar Iyer and others to inspect earth cum rock fill dam of the Polavaram project for two days.

2. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and officials visit to Davos is expected to forge some MoUs for investment in Andhra Pradesh.

3. Tension in Kakinada as family of dalit youth refuses to consent for post mortem, demanding the arrest of MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar.

4. Left parties to organise a round table on price rise and fixing of power meters to agricultural connections in Anantapur.

5. Groundnut seed distribution gets delayed due to lack of stock with Andhra Pradesh State Seeds Development Corporation.

6. Several petrol bunks are unable to ensure round the clock fuel supply. They are closing sales after 9 pm as a few oil marketing companies are reportedly reducing supplies to bunks.

