  1. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is leaving for Davos today to participate in the World Economic Forum annual meeting there. 
  2. Former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu to interact with his party workers in Anantapur and address a public meeting at Somandepalli in Sri Sathya Sai district.
  3. TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh to participate in a road show in Rajam of Vizianagaram district.