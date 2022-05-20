Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day

The Hindu Bureau May 20, 2022 09:48 IST

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh to look out for

Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is leaving for Davos today to participate in the World Economic Forum annual meeting there. Former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu to interact with his party workers in Anantapur and address a public meeting at Somandepalli in Sri Sathya Sai district. TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh to participate in a road show in Rajam of Vizianagaram district. Read more news from Andhra Pradesh here.



