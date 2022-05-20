Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day
Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh to look out for
- Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is leaving for Davos today to participate in the World Economic Forum annual meeting there.
- Former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu to interact with his party workers in Anantapur and address a public meeting at Somandepalli in Sri Sathya Sai district.
- TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh to participate in a road show in Rajam of Vizianagaram district.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.