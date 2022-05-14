Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day

Andhra Pradesh Bureau May 14, 2022 10:15 IST

Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Here are key news developments to look for from Andhra Pradesh on Friday

1. BJP leaders led by MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao are visiting the Amaravati capital city area to see the progress of development works in the context of the recent High Court verdict 2. Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan to attend JNTU Anantapur 12th Convocation. ISRO Chairman S. Somnath to deliver the keynote address and DRDO Chairman G. Sateesh Reddy to receive honorary doctorate 3. AP-Economic Development Board is going to soon organise a round table with the CEOs of Japanese companies as part of its efforts to attract investments. Read more news from Andhra Pradesh here.



