Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day
Key news developments in A.P. today
- British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming is on a visit to Visakhapatnam.
- A tense situation continues in G. Kothapalli in Eluru district, and police pickets are continuing after the murder of a ruling YSR Congress party activist G. Prasad in the village by his rival group and an attack on the local MLA.
- TDP general secretary N. Lokesh is visiting Kurnool to console party leader D. Rajvardhan Reddy’s family following his death in an accident.
