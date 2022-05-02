  1. British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming is on a visit to Visakhapatnam.
  2. A tense situation continues in G. Kothapalli in Eluru district, and police pickets are continuing after the murder of a ruling YSR Congress party activist G. Prasad in the village by his rival group and an attack on the local MLA.
  3. TDP general secretary N. Lokesh is visiting Kurnool to console party leader D. Rajvardhan Reddy’s family following his death in an accident.