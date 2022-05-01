Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day

Representative image | Photo Credit: S RAMBABU

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh today

1. Tension is prevailing at G. Kotthapalli village in Eluru district where the local YSR Congress MLA T. Venkat Rao was beaten up yesterday when he went to console the family members of YSRCP leader Ganji Prasad, who was hacked to death. The police had to escort Mr. Rao to safety after a few hours of tense standoff with the villagers who alleged that he was involved in the crime

2. Central Bank of India officers and employees’ conference is being held in Vijayawada. All India Bank Employees Association general secretary Ch. Venkatachalam is participating as the chief guest.

