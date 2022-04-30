  1. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is participating in the joint conference of CMs and Chief Justices of High Courts in Delhi.
  2. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams trust board meeting. Over 60 items named under the agenda.
  3. BJP Rayalaseema regional conference in Anantapur to be chaired by Union Minister for Fisheries Parshottam Rupala.
  4. Chittoor district review committee meeting to be attended by Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, K. Narayana Swamy and Ushasri Charan.
  5. About 100 mandals in the State are likely to witness heatwave conditions according to the A.P. State Disaster Management Authority.
  6. DISHA mass registration program by police in Chittoor. Ministers to participate.