Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day
Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh today
- Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is participating in the joint conference of CMs and Chief Justices of High Courts in Delhi.
- Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams trust board meeting. Over 60 items named under the agenda.
- BJP Rayalaseema regional conference in Anantapur to be chaired by Union Minister for Fisheries Parshottam Rupala.
- Chittoor district review committee meeting to be attended by Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, K. Narayana Swamy and Ushasri Charan.
- About 100 mandals in the State are likely to witness heatwave conditions according to the A.P. State Disaster Management Authority.
- DISHA mass registration program by police in Chittoor. Ministers to participate.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.