Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day

Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today

1. Union Minister V. Muraleedharan and other senior leaders are participating in the BJP’s coastal zone meeting in Guntur

2. New India Summit being is being hosted by CREDAI in Visakhapatnam. Municipal Administration Minister Audimulapu Suresh will attend the programme as chief guest

3. Food Safety, Vigilance, Civil Supplies and Legal Metrology officials booked more than 2,500 cases on edible oil wholesale and retail merchants in the State on various violations and selling oil at excess rates.

