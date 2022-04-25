  1. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is participating in the Iftar party being hosted by the Minorities’ Welfare Department in Vijayawada.
  2. Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya to meet BJP leaders, intellectuals, and representatives of non-governmental organisations at Vizianagaram.
  3. Maoists set a bus from Odisha on fire at midnight in Chintur Mandal of East Godavari district. The bus was going to Hyderabad with 40 passengers 
  4. Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana will attend the installation of a new idol of Lord Rama at Ramatheertham temple. The old idol was vandalised one and half years ago, causing uproar in the State.