Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day
- Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is participating in the Iftar party being hosted by the Minorities’ Welfare Department in Vijayawada.
- Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya to meet BJP leaders, intellectuals, and representatives of non-governmental organisations at Vizianagaram.
- Maoists set a bus from Odisha on fire at midnight in Chintur Mandal of East Godavari district. The bus was going to Hyderabad with 40 passengers
- Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana will attend the installation of a new idol of Lord Rama at Ramatheertham temple. The old idol was vandalised one and half years ago, causing uproar in the State.
