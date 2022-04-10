Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day

Andhra Pradesh Bureau April 10, 2022 10:22 IST

Here are the latest news developments to watch out for on Sunday, April 10, 2022

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy meeting Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada | Photo Credit: HAND OUT

1. The stage is set for swearing in of members of the revamped Cabinet by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at the Secretariat on April 11. The Cabinet overhaul is in tune with the decision which Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken at the time of government formation in 2019, to induct new faces after half of its term is completed. 2. Former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary demanding that urgent steps should be taken to put an end to the power shortage crisis. 3. Valedictory session of a two-day international multilingual poets’ meet organised by the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati in virtual mode. Read more news from Andhra Pradesh here.



