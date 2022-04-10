Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day
Here are the latest news developments to watch out for on Sunday, April 10, 2022
1. The stage is set for swearing in of members of the revamped Cabinet by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at the Secretariat on April 11. The Cabinet overhaul is in tune with the decision which Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken at the time of government formation in 2019, to induct new faces after half of its term is completed.
2. Former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary demanding that urgent steps should be taken to put an end to the power shortage crisis.
3. Valedictory session of a two-day international multilingual poets’ meet organised by the Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati in virtual mode.
