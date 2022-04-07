Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day

The Hindu Bureau April 07, 2022 09:40 IST

Here are the latest news developments to watch out for on Thursday, April 7, 2022

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada

The stage is set for a complete overhaul of the Cabinet after its meeting today. At least 25 Ministers are expected to resign in tune with the decision taken by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the time of his government formation to replace Ministers with new ones after the completion of half of its term. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to present Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna and Seva Vajra awards to ward and village volunteers in a public meeting at Narasaraopet. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to take part in the World Health Day program at Andhra Brain and Heart Institute in Vijayawada. BJP State President Somu Veerraju is taking out ‘Jalam Kosam BJP Jana Poru Yatra’ to mount pressure on the government to prioritise construction of irrigation projects in Uttarandhra region. Read more on Andhra Pradesh here.



