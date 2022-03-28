Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day
Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on March 28, 2022
Here are the top news developments to watch out for today:
- Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to pay homage to Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy who passed away recently, at Nellore.
- High Court to hear cases related to the abuse of judges through social media and Mahila police rules.
- Vigilance Department to probe into a massive scandal in Guntur District Cooperative Central Bank where over Rs.11 crore has been swindled by producing fake pattas and falsified entries in Adangal books.
- RTI activists’ forum claimed to have unearthed fraud by a builder and lapses in various government departments in Vijayawada.
- Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner M.K. Sinha press meet.
- Left parties began agitations in Kurnool and Anantapur districts as part of the nationwide general strike.
- Visakhapatnam bandh as part of the general strike. Postal Department employees strike opposing corporatisation.
