  1. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to pay homage to Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy who passed away recently, at Nellore.
  2. High Court to hear cases related to the abuse of judges through social media and Mahila police rules.
  3. Vigilance Department to probe into a massive scandal in Guntur District Cooperative Central Bank where over Rs.11 crore has been swindled by producing fake pattas and falsified entries in Adangal books.
  4. RTI activists’ forum claimed to have unearthed fraud by a builder and lapses in various government departments in Vijayawada.
  5. Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner M.K. Sinha press meet.
  6. Left parties began agitations in Kurnool and Anantapur districts as part of the nationwide general strike.
  7. Visakhapatnam bandh as part of the general strike. Postal Department employees strike opposing corporatisation.