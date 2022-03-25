Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on March 25, 2022

CPI (M) leader Ch. Babu Rao to speak on the issue of three capitals. File

The State Legislature is scheduled to pass the Appropriation Bills for FY 2022-23 and Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will be tabling reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General for 2020-21.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan is participating as the chief guest in a seminar on ‘Environmental legislation in India -A relook’ being organised by the Indian Conference of Intellectuals which is headed by Supreme Court former judge V. Gopal Gowda.

Police to take legal opinion on the complaints lodged by some family members of the deceased in Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district. The complaints were given in the police station a couple of days ago.

Press conference by CPI (M) leader Ch. Babu Rao on the issue of three capitals.

The Ministry of Education and NCERT are conducting a National Achievement Survey on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy in select States to evaluate children’s progress and learning competencies as an indicator of health of the education system, to take appropriate steps for remedial actions at various levels. In AP, 383 schools have been selected for the survey.

