Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day

The Hindu Bureau March 21, 2022 10:51 IST

Key news developments to look out for on March 21, 2022

The radial gates installed on the spillway of Polavaram irrigation project across the Godavari river | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Key news developments to look out for on March 21, 2022

Legislative Assembly to discuss the progress of Polavaram project and pass demands for grants to various departments.

The chief general manager of NTPC unit in Visakhapatnam to address the media on the annual performance.

All set for Kadiri Narasimha Swamy Radhotsavam on March 23. 110 special buses to be run for the devotees. Read more news from Andhra Pradesh here.



Our code of editorial values