The Hindu Bureau March 19, 2022 10:00 IST

Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh to look out for on March 19, 2022

The BJP is organising ‘Rayalaseema Ranabheri’ in Kadapa today as part of its efforts to strengthen itself in this backward region of the State. Union Minister of Tourism G. Kishan Reddy and senior party leaders are participating in it.

Power sector employees’ Joint Action Committee had discussions with Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Energy Secretary B. Sreedhar on pending issues including the Revised Pay Scales (RPS). The government promised the employees to take them into confidence before taking important decisions related to RPS and handing over the operations and maintenance of Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station to private companies.

Officials are continuing the investigation into the death of several persons at Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district in the last few weeks. The government has so far maintained that the deaths were natural while the opposition TDP attributed them to the consumption of cheap liquor.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha is organising a meeting in Ongole to take stock of the situation arising out of the polls in some States and carry forward their struggle for fair deal for farmers in the country.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation budget meeting today.

In a NABARD-sponsored programme, 50 farmers from Vinukonda and Nuzendla Mandals of Guntur district are visiting Aadarana natural farming plots at Hampapuram in Anantapur district. Read more news from Andhra Pradesh here.



