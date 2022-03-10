Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day
Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on March 10, 2022
- Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to give reply to the discussion on motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Legislative Assembly. The 14th and 15th Finance Commission funds for Panchayats, progress of Polavaram project and cases booked in respect of the misinformation campaign unleashed against the government to figure in the Q&A session
- Out of 770 students from Andhra Pradesh in Ukraine whose database is available in the State Real Time Governance Society, 757 of them have been safely repatriated from the war-hit zones, according to the RTGS CEO and member of Ukraine Task Force team Ahmed Babu. He said a few of them are on their way home
- Visakhapatnam Port Trust chairman is addressing the media on PM Gati Shakti projects
- Students are organising ‘Jala Deeksha’ in the sea off Ramayapatnam to press for retention of the sea port with Prakasam district
- Senior academicians are taking part in a national seminar on stress management being organised by Acharya Nagarjuna University, at Ongole
- Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation is organising ‘Coffee with Corporators’. Corporators are likely to bring issues such as encroachments and user charges for garbage collection before the civic body
- PCC president Sake Sailajanath is holding a meeting with party leaders in Vizianagaram over membership drive
- Sri Krishnadevaraya University 20th Convocation. A total of 308 students are going to receive degrees in person. Governor and Education Minister to attend the convocation virtually, online
- Anantapur district Joint Collector Dr. A. Siri speaks on World Kidney Day 2022. Awareness programme at KIMS Saveera Hospital
