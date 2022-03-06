Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day
Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on March 6, 2022
Here are the important news developments today
- The budget session of the Legislature is beginning on March 7. It is expected to be a stormy affair as the ruling YSR Congress and TDP are going to lock horns over the High Court verdict on ‘three capitals’, and some other burning issues.
- Visakhapatnam Apartment Residents’ Welfare Association is conducting a meeting to fight against the proposed hike in property tax and imposing of user charges on garbage collection. Association members are going to stage a protest at GVMC building on March 10.
- The ₹120 crore government super speciality hospital project in Anantapur is nearing completion.
