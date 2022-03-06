Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on March 6, 2022

The budget session of the Legislature is beginning on March 7. It is expected to be a stormy affair as the ruling YSR Congress and TDP are going to lock horns over the High Court verdict on ‘three capitals’, and some other burning issues. Visakhapatnam Apartment Residents’ Welfare Association is conducting a meeting to fight against the proposed hike in property tax and imposing of user charges on garbage collection. Association members are going to stage a protest at GVMC building on March 10. The ₹120 crore government super speciality hospital project in Anantapur is nearing completion.

