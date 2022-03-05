Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day
Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on March 5, 2022
Here are the news developments to watch out for today
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman is going to lay the foundation for National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) at Palasamudram near Anantapur. NACIN will facilitate training of 80 Indian Revenue Service officers and more than 1,000 Group-A and Group-I officers of Andhra Pradesh and other States to work on goods and services tax matters
- The government continues its efforts to bring back the students held up in Ukraine
- Jana Sena Party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar is addressing the media on three capitals and other issues
- A five-member committee which was appointed by Visakhapatnam police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha to tackle the traffic problem, is meeting to chalk out an action plan
- High Court judge Ch. Manavendranth Roy is interacting with college students in Visakhapatnam
- Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao is inaugurating a State-level roller skating competition at VUDA park in Visakhapatnam
- Students of Adikavi Nannaya University are displaying their project works at an expo Aavishkar-2022 in Rajahmundry
