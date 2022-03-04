  1. Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy are visiting the multipurpose Polavaram project and the rehabilitation colonies.
  2. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is scheduled to address a BJP meeting in the evening.
  3. United Teachers’ Federation is staging a demonstration demanding immediate steps to resolve the issues that were not addressed in the 11th PRC.
  4. The convocation of Yogi Vemana University in Kadapa is being held virtually today.
  5. Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation is holding a meeting to discuss the budget for FY 2022-23.
  6. Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University is holding its convocation.