Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day
- Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy are visiting the multipurpose Polavaram project and the rehabilitation colonies.
- Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is scheduled to address a BJP meeting in the evening.
- United Teachers’ Federation is staging a demonstration demanding immediate steps to resolve the issues that were not addressed in the 11th PRC.
- The convocation of Yogi Vemana University in Kadapa is being held virtually today.
- Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation is holding a meeting to discuss the budget for FY 2022-23.
- Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University is holding its convocation.
