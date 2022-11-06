Andhra Pradesh

Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today November 6, 2022 

Police are probing the incident of stone pelting on TDP Supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu. File

Police are probing the incident of stone pelting on TDP Supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu. File | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Here are the important news developments from Andhra Pradesh today:

1. Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment A. Narayana Swamy is participating as the chief guest in an event being organised in Vijayawada on the occasion of completion of 105 years of the historic ‘Adi Andhra Sammelan’. 

2. Police are probing the incident of stone pelting on TDP Supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu on the basis of a complaint lodged by former MLA Tangirala Sowmya.

3. Press meet by Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Parirakshana Porata Vedika.

4. A.P. State Commission for Child Rights to inquire into food poisoning and ill health of students in JNTUK at Srikakulam.


