Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Here are the important news developments from Andhra Pradesh on Saturday:

1. Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata is inquiring into the alleged stone pelting at TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu during his roadshow at Nandigama in Krishna district on Friday and takes stock of the former CM’s personal security arrangements.

2. Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan is visiting Ippatam village in Guntur district where the houses of his supporters were demolished on Friday purportedly for road widening.

3. Follow up on the murder of a 16-year old girl, who was killed by her father in Visakhapatnam. It is said to be a honor killing and the police are investigating it.

4. Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s Ongole visit.