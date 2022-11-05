Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on November 5, 2022

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
November 05, 2022 11:01 IST

Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata is inquiring into the alleged stone pelting at TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu during his roadshow at Nandigama in Krishna district. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO 

Here are the important news developments from Andhra Pradesh on Saturday:

1. Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata is inquiring into the alleged stone pelting at TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu during his roadshow at Nandigama in Krishna district on Friday and takes stock of the former CM’s personal security arrangements.

2. Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan is visiting Ippatam village in Guntur district where the houses of his supporters were demolished on Friday purportedly for road widening.

3. Follow up on the murder of a 16-year old girl, who was killed by her father in Visakhapatnam. It is said to be a honor killing and the police are investigating it.

4. Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s Ongole visit.

