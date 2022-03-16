Top Andhra Pradesh news developments

Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on March 16, Wednesday.

Here are the expected news developments from Andhra Pradesh today:

1. The government is scheduled to move AP Private Universities (Establishment & Regulation) Amendment Bill and put to vote the demands for grants to housing and tribal, social, backward classes, minorities and women and child welfare departments.

2. Secretary of Planning Department, G. Srkr Vijay Kumar to attend a seminar on social justice at ANU Ongole campus.

3. Jana Sena Party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar to hold a press meet.

4. The rift between citizens and the secretariat staff over user charges for garbage collection continues to widen in Visakhapatnam city. A few residents’ welfare associations point out that the secretariat staff are forcing them to pay the charges.

5. Transport Department hikes the fee for re-registration of old motor vehicles in Visakhapatnam.

6. Anantapur Municipal Corporation fast-tracks road laying works with the 14th Finance Commission funds.

7. IRCTC launches air packages from Visakhapatnam to Assam and Meghalaya.

8. SFI Chalo Collectorate program on education reforms in Anantapur today. Police resort to house arrest of some leaders.

9. CPI-led All India Kisan Sabha to hold its State meeting in Tirupati today. About 300 farmer leaders, scientists and farm sector experts from across the State will participate in it.

10. Family members of the 15 persons who died due to various reasons in Jangareddygudem did not lodge any complaint. Investigation is under way concerning the remaining three deaths, according to the officials concerned.

