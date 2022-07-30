Andhra Pradesh

Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Andhra Pradesh BureauJuly 30, 2022 10:04 IST
July 30, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:

VIJAYAWADA:

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to virtually address electricity consumers in Visakhapatnam as part of the Ujwal Bharat - Ujwal Bhavishya programme.

2. BJP national vice-president D.K. Aruna to participate in a meeting on Har Ghar Tiranga programme in Vijayawada.

3. AP State Fibernet Limited to launch a TV channel to publicise the government’s development and welfare programmes.

4. Police picketing continues in fishing villages of Visakhapatnam coastal areas after unidentified persons burnt fishing boats and nets at Jalari Yendada.

5. Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy to visit Police Training College at Anantapur.

