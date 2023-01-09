Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

January 09, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on January 9, 2023

Here are the important developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today: Jana Sena State general secretary T. Sivasankar to hold a press conference ahead of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s public meet on January 12. Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan to hold a press meeting. YSRCP Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy, Ministers B. Mutyala Naidu, Gudiwada Amarnath and others to participate in programme being organised to mark the completion of four years of Praja Sankalpa Yatra. Talk on millets by Scientist Khader Valli on the conclusion of 3-day Visakha Organic Mela. Press conference on Krishna Water Board by water users’ associations. The associations object to the shift of water board to Visakhapatnam. Asian Waterbird Census begins in Godavari estuary. The Governor is going to distribute scholarships and inaugurate an IAS Academy for poor students, being provided by an NGO in Guntur tomorrow. JNTU-Kakinada V-C G.V.R. Prasada Raju to take charge as In-Charge Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University today in Rajamahendravaram. South Central Railway (SCR) announced more special trains to clear the Sankranthi festival rush. Several special trains started from various destinations from today. Read more news from Andhra Pradesh here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.