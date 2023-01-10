Here are the important developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:
- Rayalaseema intellectual forum writes to CM to move KRMB to Kurnool, stating that Vizag is not only not in Krishna basin, but it suits its judicial capital policy.
- Grama Sabha at Amidyala village in Uravakonda mandal where 9 farmers committed suicide in last year.
- Stakeholders meeting on the proposed 10 km long highway stretch from Gangavaram port to Sheela Nagar at VMRDA Children’s Arena today.
- RTC to operate Sankranthi special buses from Visakhapatnam to various destinations.
- Tyagaraya aradhanotsavam on Thursday. The celebrations have already begun in the city.
- South Zone Inter University Kho-Kho tournament in JNTU-Kakinada.
- Congress Party senior leader Chinta Mohan holds a press meet in Srikakulam.
- YSRCP leaders of BC communities are holding a press meet. They are opposing the ticket to Vizianagaram sitting MLA K. Veerabhadra Swamy.
