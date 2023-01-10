January 10, 2023 09:39 am | Updated 09:39 am IST

Here are the important developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:

Rayalaseema intellectual forum writes to CM to move KRMB to Kurnool, stating that Vizag is not only not in Krishna basin, but it suits its judicial capital policy. Grama Sabha at Amidyala village in Uravakonda mandal where 9 farmers committed suicide in last year. Stakeholders meeting on the proposed 10 km long highway stretch from Gangavaram port to Sheela Nagar at VMRDA Children’s Arena today. RTC to operate Sankranthi special buses from Visakhapatnam to various destinations. Tyagaraya aradhanotsavam on Thursday. The celebrations have already begun in the city. South Zone Inter University Kho-Kho tournament in JNTU-Kakinada. Congress Party senior leader Chinta Mohan holds a press meet in Srikakulam. YSRCP leaders of BC communities are holding a press meet. They are opposing the ticket to Vizianagaram sitting MLA K. Veerabhadra Swamy.

Read more news from Andhra Pradesh here.