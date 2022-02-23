Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for today

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on February 23, 2022

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on February 23, 2022

Here are the top news developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for:

1. Union Minister of Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal will review the performance of Dredging Corporation of India in Visakhapatnam, where he will also be inaugurating a Centre of Excellence in Maritime and shipbuilding

2. The Institute of Solid Waste Research and Ecological Balance, Visakhapatnam is set to sign a technology transfer agreement on nano concrete aggregate production with NTPC.

3. MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and former chief secretary I.Y.R. Krishna Rao will be delivering a talk on the Union Budget in Vijayawada.

4. High Court scheduled to hear the petitions related to Pay Revision Commission and non-uploading of G.Os on Andhra Pradesh Government Orders Issue Register.

5. Funeral rites of Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy at Nellore. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to attend the funeral.

6. Eight IAS and three IPS officers have been transferred and given additional charge of various posts.

7. No let-up in protests over district reorganisation in Prakasam.

8. TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to Chittoor district collector on the food poisoning incident at Kuppam.

9. TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah writes an open letter to DGP on the abuse of power and attacks on government officials and police by the ruling party leaders.

10. The long wait for jobs finally ends for the kin of APSRTC employees who died while in service between 2016 and 2020 with the government giving its nod for appointments on compassionate grounds. Corporation VC and MD Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said since there are not many vacant posts in APSRTC, the qualified candidates would be absorbed in the village and ward secretariats and district Collectors will be asked to absorb the less qualified in the general pool.

11. Forest officials are planning a meeting with SPDCL authorities to look into the serious issue of dilapidated electrical poles, presence of transformers and live power cables at a low height across fields and forest fringe areas in Koundinya sanctuary belt in Chittoor district.

12. IRCTC to operate Bharat Darshan trains from Visakhapatnam.