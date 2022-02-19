Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for today

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on February 19, 2022

New DGP K.C Rajendranath Reddy, meet Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy the CM’s camp office on Wednesday. Photo: Special Arrangement

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on February 19, 2022

Here are the top news developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for:

1. New Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy is set to assume office at the A.P. police headquarters near Mangalagiri. A farewell parade will be organised for outgoing DGP D. Gautam Sawang at APSP 6th battalion.

2. Srisailam reservoir has the lowest water storage level at this time of the year and Anantapur fails to get its quota of Krishna water through the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project.

3. The Srikakulam district administration got into a mission mode to take all necessary measures to curb the menace of the Chronic Kidney Disease of Unknown Etiology in Uddhanam region. The Andhra Pradesh High Court had mandated constant monitoring by higher officials of the Medical, Health and Family Department, and the District Legal Services Authorities.

4. Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana will conduct a press conference in Vizianagaram.

5. Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy is set to begin ‘‘Maharudrayagam’‘ at a temple in Ongole to mark the commencement of the 12-day ‘Maha Sivaratri’ fete.

6. BJP State President Somu Veerraju is set to conduct a press meet in Srikakulam.

7. Anantapur District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan will hold talks with contractors and protected water supply scheme workers on the issue of salary payment which has been pending for over six months.

8. Anantapur farmers get ₹95 crores input subsidy against an estimated loss of ₹3,000 crores. The Communist Party of India is set to raise its voice for farmers from March 24.

9. Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation proposed a massive budget of ₹4,063 crores for the financial year 2022-23. It will be placed before the council soon for approval.

10. Visakhapatnam city police commissioner will hold a press meet on the preparations for the Presidential Fleet Review scheduled for February 21.

Read more news from Andhra Pradesh here.