Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for today

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on February 18, 2021

Here are the key news developments in Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to inaugurate Akshaya Patra’s centralised kitchen at Atmakur and lay the foundation for ISKCON’s cultural pavilion project at Kolanukonda village, both in Guntur district.

2. Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang, who has been transferred as Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission chairman is likely to resign from his service.

3. Protest against the privatization of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant continues as the plant is poised to celebrate its 40th Formation Day today.

4. Disha app evokes good response in Prakasam district thanks to the first-of-its-kind lucky draw introduced by Superintendent of Police Mallika Garg. The district is at the forefront of this women-friendly initiative with a sizable number of downloads of the versatile app launched to reach out to the women in distress.

5. Over 1.80 crore tourists visited Visakhapatnam district in the year 2021. Officials say that Agency areas had the most number of visitors compared to the city.

6. Anil Neerukonda Hospital is organising a workshop in Visakhapatnam on the correction of facial deformities.

7. The Forest Department is in search of donors to maintain its two ‘Kunkis’ (trained elephants) camping at Kuppam in Chittoor district. Their annual maintenance is around ₹10 lakh.

