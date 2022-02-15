Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for today

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewing Agri Infra projects at camp office. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

February 15, 2022 15:19 IST

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on February 15, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Andhra Pradesh to watch out for:

1. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to disburse input subsidy to farmers who lost their crop due to floods in November last year and also assistance to farmer groups under YSR Yantra Seva Padhakam.

2. TDP Polit bureau member Varla Ramaiah has written a letter to the CBI Director seeking immediate transfer of P. Varun Reddy out of the Kadapa Central jail where the accused in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case are lodged. The TDP sees Varun Reddy’s appointment as jailor of the Kadapa jail as a “ploy to eliminate the accused in Vivekananda Reddy’s murder.” Citing his ‘questionable conduct’ as a jailor and suspension in the past for allowing a weapon that was used to kill the prime accused in former Minister Paritala Ravindra’s murder in Anantapur jail, Mr. Ramaiah expressed fear that the plan may be replicated now in Kadapa jail.

3. APSRTC Employees Joint Action Committee has demanded immediate steps for resolution of their longstanding issues and has threatened to resort to an agitation if their pleas were not heeded.

4. Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Reddy to inaugurate Kreeda Vikas Kendram at APSRM School, Krishnalanka in Vijayawada.

5. Ahead of Swachh Survekshan, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is promoting the use of cloth bags in place of plastic bags to fight plastic pollution. A “Cloth Bag Challenge” has been initiated among children. School going children are making videos of preparing cloth bags using unused clothes and tagging it to the GVMC social media accounts.

6. East Godavari Collector Ch. Hari Kiran and SP M. Raveendranath Babu start the exercise of identifying land and building infrastructure for the proposed district — Konaseema, headquartered at Amalapuram.

7. New regulations to be put in place at Gudisa grassland in East Godavari district.

8. A legal literacy Camp to be conducted by the NABARD for women and farmers at Rythu Bharosa Kendras in East Godavari district.

9. Deputy Managing Director of State Bank of India Om Prakash Mishra to inaugurate a four-day All India Kabaddi Tournament for SBI staff in Tirupati. Players from all the 13 districts of the State are set to take part in it.