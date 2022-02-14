Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for today

A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court building at Nelapadu village capital area in Amaravati. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

February 14, 2022 09:48 IST

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on February 14, 2022

Here are the key developments in Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:

1. High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra is set to administer the oath of office to seven newly appointed judges.

2. BJP State in-charge Sunil Deodhar is set to address the media in Anantapur.

Advertising

Advertising

3. Guntur urban police launch motion detection surveillance system to man sensitive areas.

4. Jana Sena Party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar is going to address a press conference in Kakinada.

5. ‘AU Looks’, a house journal of Andhra University is set to be released by Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy.

6. Visakhapatnam South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar set to hold a press meet on road and highway projects in A.P.