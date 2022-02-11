Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for today

11 February 2022 12:32 IST

Here are the key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on February 11, 2022

Top news developments from Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today

1. TDP MLC Ashok Babu was arrested late on Thursday night. Party president Chandrababu Naidu condemned the arrest and called it "an act of vendetta" for questioning the government on employees' issues.

2. Andhra Pradesh Women Commission, in association with Anti Human Trafficking wings (AHTs), AHT Student Clubs and Mahila Police, will organise Anti-Trafficking awareness meetings in Universities, Colleges and other educational institutions in State. The Commission will enlighten the girl students on Disha App, facilities in Grama and Ward Sachivalayams. 100, 1092 and other Helpline Desks to prevent crime against women and prevent suicides.

Advertising

Advertising

3. COVID-19 cases are seen coming down gradually across the districts in A.P.

4. Teachers' associations to protest against pay revision and pension schemes by the government.