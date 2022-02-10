Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for today

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

10 February 2022 12:12 IST

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on February 10, 2022

Here are the top news developments to watch out for from Andhra Pradesh for today.

1. ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi and other Tollywood representatives are scheduled to meet Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy this evening as part of their joint efforts to sort out some tricky issues, mainly cinema ticket rates, that are plaguing the Telugu film industry.

2. High Court is going to hear the petitions that challenged the government’s proposal to fix cinema ticket rates.

3. Mahila Chethana and Muslim Thinkers Forum are staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on the hijab row.

4. The relay hunger strike being organised by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Samithi in protest against the sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant will be completing one year in a couple of days. A follow up on the agitation.

5. Bhaskar Naidu, the snake catcher in the TTD service who is being treated for a venomous snake bite, escapes from the jaws of death. Mr. Naidu used to be the sole contact point in case a snake entered a human habitation in Tirumala or Tirupati. His condition turned serious due to multiple complications but he survived and is being discharged today.

6. A curtain-raiser on Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy’s participation in the Dubai Expo-2022 beginning on February 11.

7. Farmers are going to stage a protest in Vijayawada against the meager allocation to agriculture sector in the 2022 Budget.

8. BJP State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency president Raveendra Medapati to hold a press conference in Visakhapatnam.

9. Former Minister J.C. Diwakar Reddy was taken to a hospital in Hyderabad last night. However, his family members said it was not serious.

10. Teachers gear up for a protracted struggle in Prakasam district for a fair PRC fitment, bringing the schism with other sections of government employees to the fore.

11. Political representatives from Pendurthi constituency in Visakhapatnam district demand the State Government to not include Pendurthi in Anakapalle district and continue in Visakhapatnam. In this regard, the members are taking up a signature campaign against the government decision.

12. Youth to stage a protest demonstration in Anantapurseeking the lowering of retirement age of government employees and providing them jobs in all vacancies immediately.

13. Municipal and government contract employees to intensify their agitation seeking regularisation of their services in Anantapur district

14. Covid cases continue to dip in south coastal Andhra Pradesh