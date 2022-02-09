Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for today

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

09 February 2022 12:25 IST

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on February 9, 2022

Here are the top news developments to watch out for from Andhra Pradesh for today.

1. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is visiting Visakhapatnam to participate in the anniversary celebrations ofSarada Peetham

2. The High Court is hearing petitions that challenged the ban imposed on the 100-year-old stage play ‘Chintamani’ due to certain objections from the Vysya community. Notices were issued to the government earlier seeking an explanation of its stand and in the meanwhile two implead petitions were filed.

Advertising

Advertising

3. A delegation of the Industries Department led by Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy is leaving for Dubai to take part in the inaugural event of Dubai Expo - 2022 where ‘AP pavilion’ is being set up in order to attract investments.

4. CPI-(M) State secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao and others are staging a hunger strike to highlight the Centre’s apathy to the cause of Amaravati and its ‘gross neglect’ by YSR Congress Party government in the State.

5. Yogi Vemana University got minor research and development projects worth Rs.13 lakh in arts, management, science and engineering faculties.

6. A large number of people responded to the Commissioner of Police, Manish Kumar Sinha’s invitation of suggestions through social media on how to solve the traffic problems in Visakhapatnam city. Most of the respondents asked the CP to mainly control auto-rickshaws, restrict the movement of heavy vehicles into the city roads for some hours and implement one-way routes along withno vehicle zones to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

7. Agricultural scientists are interacting with farmers in Nellore during a Kisan Mela to be organised by the Nellore Agriculture Research Station.

8. Jana Sena Party official spokesman to hold a press meet in Visakhapatnam.

9. Though fresh Covid cases have come down drastically, the number of active cases continues to remain high in south coastal Andhra Pradesh.

10. Guntur District Rural SP Vishal Gunni will launch a dial-your-SP grievance redressal programme.