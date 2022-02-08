Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for today

08 February 2022 10:56 IST

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on February 08, 2022

1. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to release money for the Jagananna Chedodu scheme in which ₹10,000 will be transferred to the accounts of different professionals in BPL segment such as tailors, barbers etc.

2. Pay Revision Commission Sadhana Committee members from the United Teachers' Federation to address a press meet on future course of action.

3. Covid cases see a drastic drop in Visakhapatnam district. Experts say that the curve is fast flattening.

Advertising

Advertising

4. Visakhapatnam Steel Plant employees to continue their agitation against the proposed privatisation of the plant by the Central government.

5. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General Atul to visit the 10th Battalion Headquarters, located at Kondapavuluru village in Krishna district. The force will demonstrate various life saving techniques.

6. A.P. Grandhalaya Samstha chairman and Zilla Grandhalaya chairperson to visit land belonging to District Central Library and to hold a review meeting at ZP Hall. The library site is in dispute for the past few years with a company, belonging to former Minister and TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, trying to grab the land.

7. Jagananna Chedodu scheme to benefit 23,000 persons in Kurnool district. Government to release ₹23 crore today.

8. Protected Water Scheme workers begin agitation yet again seeking their Provident Fund and salary dues.