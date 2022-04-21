Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for the day

Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on April 21, 2022

BJP State president Somu Veerraju staging a protest in Ongole against the cases being allegedly foisted on party cadres. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Here are the top news developments to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate Aditya Birla Group’s Rs. 2,700 crore caustic soda manufacturing plant near Rajahmundry. Kumar Mangalam Birla to participate

2. Gudivada Amarnath, Ambati Rambabu, P. Rajanna Dora and Kakani Govardhan Reddy to take charge as Ministers for industries and commerce, water resources, tribal welfare and agriculture.

3. BJP State president Somu Veerraju and other leaders staging a protest in Ongole against the cases being allegedly foisted on party cadres

4. Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi to hold a massive rally and demonstration - Jala Deeksha - for Siddheswaram aqueduct on May 31. RSSS president gave a call to farmers to make the 5th such rally in five years a success.

